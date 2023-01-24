Demolition authorized for historic Justus Ramsey House in Saint Paul

The limestone building is one of the oldest in the city, built around 1852 and neighbors have been trying to save the historic structure.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The fate of the oldest-standing private residence in Saint Paul has been in question for several months and now protestors are stepping in to protect the Justus Ramsey House.

The historic house is located in the patio area of Burger Moes.

On Monday, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed an emergency executive order, giving the owner of the property permission to demolish the house on West 7th Street "upon obtaining the proper permits."

Administrative Order 23-19 refers to the structure as "dangerous" and notes that the Justus Ramsey House had a partial collapse in September 2022 and when engineers examined the building on Sept. 23, it was judged structurally unstable. The engineers at that time recommended it be immediately demolished.

While Justus Ramsey House is a locally designated preservation site, according to Order 23-19, "if the property is the subject of an administrative order signed by the mayor requiring emergency demolition in accordance with Chapter 45, Legislative Code of the City of Saint Paul or Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 463."

Local history lovers have been protesting the demolition of the limestone house, built in 1852 and home to former slaves by the name of George Perkins and his wife Lizzie in 1900. Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery told KARE 11 in October about the importance of the house to the Black community in the Twin Cities, with a community of former slaves coming to live in the area around the house.

Saint Paul's longest-serving mayor, Robert A. Smith, lived in the Justus Ramsey House as well.

People who want to see the building stay said that it's worth saving.

“When we lose a small structure like this, we lose so much of the narrative around the early working-class people or the early people of color," said Elyse Jensen, who lives in the neighborhood and is on the board of Historic Saint Paul. "Anybody that wasn’t the James J. Hill mansion or the Alexander Ramsey house. We lose that narrative.”

Those protesting the house's demolition on Tuesday said they have asked a judge to step in with a temporary restraining order but have not yet heard back. They told KARE 11 they would like to see the Justus Ramsey House moved to another location instead of being destroyed.

Protesters are outside the historic Justus Ramsey house (in patio area of Burger Moe’s). Demolition is anticipated this morning after Mayor Carter signed an order yesterday for demolition, calling the home’s disrepair a “public safety issue.” pic.twitter.com/Qkkw05DqXu — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) January 24, 2023

