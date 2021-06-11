Emily Haavik of Emily Haavik & the 35s kicks off KARE11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music on Friday morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our MN Bands Together summer concert series.
Emily Haavik of Emily Haavik & the 35s kicks things off. They play harmony-driven, string-filled alt-country up and down I-35. The band released their debut full-length album, "Ease Back" in December of 2018, and their most recent single "Good Times" was put out during the pandemic.
You can find more of their music here.
Emily Haavik & the 35s have shows coming up on Jul. 31 at Earth Rider Brewery’s festival grounds in Superior, Wisconsin, and Aug. 10 for Minneapolis Music in the Parks at Father Hennepin Park.
If you want to check out more live music this weekend in the Twin Cities, here are a few options:
Friday
Erik Koskinen with special guest Jake La Botz @ The Hook and Ladder
Charlie Lincoln Trio @ Icehouse
Big N Slim @ Skyway Theater
Saturday
New Orleans Suspect @ The Hook and Ladder
Cornbread Harris @ Icehouse
Airlands @ Icehouse