KARE 11 Sunrise hops in a 'Little Red Corvette' with Sharon Nelson, on a trip down Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway

Highway 5 in Chanhassen was named after the Minnesota Music Icon earlier this year. Prince's sister described what it means to her.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Highway 5 in Chanhassen was just renamed "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" after the late, great Minnesota icon.

So KARE 11 Sunrise had an idea - why not honor that legacy and cruise the road in a Little Red Corvette?

Prince's sister Sharon Nelson came along for the ride to reminisce on her brother's memory. KARE 11 Sunrise Anchor Jason Hackett drove the two in a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Jason: How does it feel driving down Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway?

Sharon: It feels really awesome. You know, Prince used to ride up and down this street. When he'd finish a song, he'd come out and test run it you might say - in his BMW. He didn't have a Corvette then.

Some of them were really good, and he'd say "Oh, that's not right." And he'd go right back into the studio and change what was perfect to me.

Jason: So what we're doing right now is what he would be doing? That's his creative process.

Sharon: Absolutely. The trouble with Prince is when he was driving he was looking at all the pretty girls. And I said, "Prince you've got to concentrate on driving."

We pulled over at Paisley Park and continued to reflect on her brother's life.

Jason: How many years has it been since your brother passed?

Sharon: Seven [years].

Jason: Do you still feel that loss here seven years later? How much does it hurt?

Sharon: Not as much - after awhile it kinda soothes down a little bit. But I still feel, especially today it's really a beautiful day and that reminds me, especially the Red Corvette. He's with me every day. He's right here with us. If he was here, he would sneak up behind you. That's the way he did. He would come, and you would look and say "Is that Prince?" Yeah, he's right there.

Jason: What else would he say? Knowing that we're in this little red Corvette, we're outside of Paisley Park and riding around with his big sister.

Sharon: He'd say "Sharon, don't you have anything else better to do?"

Jason: How great of a musician was he? I don't even think words can kind of describe and encapsulate how amazing and talented he was in terms of music.

Sharon: The music started with my dad. And my dad taught him the jazz and the Duke Ellington. Prince could listen to anything on the radio or hear something and he could make a complete song of it.

Jason: Do you think we'll ever see a musician like that again in our lifetime, somebody that gifted?

Sharon: I don't think so. I don't think so. He was really one of God's children. And God gave him all he needed to become this icon. Morning noon and night.

I thought he was pretty humble about it. And he just loved his fans so much. And most everything he did was for his fans, and they still love him to this day. And they treat him as though Prince was here.

