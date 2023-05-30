KARE 11 Sunrise & Second Harvest Heartland team up for Summer Meals for Kids

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Food insecurity is a daily reality for thousands of families across Minnesota. Summer can be especially concerning for children, who may lose access to meals they might otherwise receive in school.
That's why KARE 11 Sunrise is partnering with Second Harvest Heartland to collect donations to support Summer Meals for Kids.
"It's often the hungriest time of year," said Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole. "So many kids get access to meals at school, and when school is out, they miss those meals."
According to Second Harvest, about 7% of Minnesotans experienced food insecurity in 2021, including more than 120,000 children who didn't know where their next meal would be coming from.
"We want kids to have the best summer and we want them to be able to play, and learn, and thrive ... and also have the food they need to fuel them," O'Toole said.
Every one dollar donated to the KARE 11 Summer Meals for Kids campaign can help provide as many as three meals for families in need through Second Harvest Heartland.
To donate, visit 2harvest.org/kare11. The organization says more than 92% of financial donations support programs and services to end hunger. In addition to cash, you can also sign up to donate your time as a volunteer for Second Harvest.
The Summer Meals for Kids campaign will also collect donations during a special event on Friday, June 9 at Heavy Rotation Brewing in Brooklyn Park.
Families facing food insecurity can learn more about the resources and food programs available to them on the Second Harvest website.
