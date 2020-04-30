x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

kare11-sunrise

KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Biscuits & Gravy Egg Bake

If you love biscuits and gravy and cheesy scrambled eggs... you will LOVE this super easy breakfast combo!
Credit: Alicia Lewis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minneapolis — This dish is super easy to make and it taste's incredible! Make it ahead or day of for any family occasion. 

Credit: Alicia Lewis

Ingredients (8 servings)

  • 1 tube of Grands buttermilk biscuits
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 can of cream of mushroom soup 
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Sprinkle of sage & paprika
  • 1 lb cooked breakfast sausage 
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar/pepper jack cheese

How to make it!

  1. Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces. Set aside.
  2. In a bowl, mix the eggs, milk, pepper, and salt. Set aside.
  3. For the gravy: Make cream of mushroom soup - once you pour the soup in a small pot, use your soup can to fill with milk to add to the pot, then whisk and bring to a low simmer. Add pepper/salt/sage/paprika
  4. In a greased 9 x 13 glass baking dish, layer the biscuits, sausage, cheese, egg mixture, and gravy on top. Sprinkle parsley and paprika on top
  5. Bake at 350°F for 35-45 min, until the eggs on the bottom are cooked and the biscuits on top are golden brown.

RELATED: KARE in the Kitchen: Have leftover hard-boiled eggs? Alicia shares her family's potato salad recipe

RELATED: KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia whips up 'Poor Man's Pudding,' a French Canadian dessert