KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Biscuits & Gravy Egg Bake

MINNEAPOLIS, Minneapolis — This dish is super easy to make and it taste's incredible! Make it ahead or day of for any family occasion.
Ingredients (8 servings)
- 1 tube of Grands buttermilk biscuits
- 8 eggs
- 1 can of cream of mushroom soup
- ½ cup milk
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Sprinkle of sage & paprika
- 1 lb cooked breakfast sausage
- 1 cup shredded cheddar/pepper jack cheese
How to make it!
- Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces. Set aside.
- In a bowl, mix the eggs, milk, pepper, and salt. Set aside.
- For the gravy: Make cream of mushroom soup - once you pour the soup in a small pot, use your soup can to fill with milk to add to the pot, then whisk and bring to a low simmer. Add pepper/salt/sage/paprika
- In a greased 9 x 13 glass baking dish, layer the biscuits, sausage, cheese, egg mixture, and gravy on top. Sprinkle parsley and paprika on top
- Bake at 350°F for 35-45 min, until the eggs on the bottom are cooked and the biscuits on top are golden brown.
