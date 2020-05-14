KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — I originally found this recipe from my Tasty App (which is AMAZING and I recommend you download it!) but I made a few tweaks to my liking as all "chefs" do with recipes.
1 small cauliflower head or a half
1/2 cup of flour
1 teaspoon garlic
dash of cayenne powder
dash of salt and pepper
1/2 cup of whole milk or half and half
1 tablespoon of hot sauce
Mix together
Add 1/3 cup of Panko or bread crumbs
Bake at 450 for 30 mins on a greased baking sheet or baking pad
Take out and mix with 1/3 cup of hot sauce and a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
Combine/toss cauliflower with sauce until completely covered
Bake for additional 10/15 minutes or until browned to your liking
Serve with blue cheese/ranch celery enjoy!