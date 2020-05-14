KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

Can't find chicken right now? Don't worry! Try these super easy, super tasty cauliflower buffalo bites that everyone will love.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — I originally found this recipe from my Tasty App (which is AMAZING and I recommend you download it!) but I made a few tweaks to my liking as all "chefs" do with recipes.

1 small cauliflower head or a half

1/2 cup of flour

1 teaspoon garlic

dash of cayenne powder

dash of salt and pepper

1/2 cup of whole milk or half and half

1 tablespoon of hot sauce

Mix together

Add 1/3 cup of Panko or bread crumbs

Bake at 450 for 30 mins on a greased baking sheet or baking pad

Take out and mix with 1/3 cup of hot sauce and a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

Combine/toss cauliflower with sauce until completely covered

Bake for additional 10/15 minutes or until browned to your liking