KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Grilled Bic Mac Pizza

Can't decide between a juicy burger and a pizza? Try Alicia's Grilled Bic Mac Pizza! A perfect way to use leftover burger meat. The family will love it!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I worked at the Green Mill throughout my four years at St. Cloud State University and in case you didn't know... the Mill is all about pizza and burgers!



Our chefs there came up with this burger pizza, which wasn't on the menu but should have been. It's been many years since I've had this "burger pizza" but I wanted to take it a step further and throw some of that Big Mac special sauce on there and throw this bad boy on the grill. Turns out... it's AMAZING! Try this and let me know your thoughts :) Enjoy!

Ingredients:

Ground beef or leftover burger patties,

Naan bread (or cooked pizza crust)

Miracle Whip or Thousand Island dressing

Ketchup & Yellow Mustard & relish

Pickles

Onions

Sesame seeds

Cheddar cheese

Shredded lettuce

Tomatoes

Olive oil

Directions: