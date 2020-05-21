KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Grilled Bic Mac Pizza

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I worked at the Green Mill throughout my four years at St. Cloud State University and in case you didn't know... the Mill is all about pizza and burgers!
Our chefs there came up with this burger pizza, which wasn't on the menu but should have been. It's been many years since I've had this "burger pizza" but I wanted to take it a step further and throw some of that Big Mac special sauce on there and throw this bad boy on the grill. Turns out... it's AMAZING! Try this and let me know your thoughts :) Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- Ground beef or leftover burger patties,
- Naan bread (or cooked pizza crust)
- Miracle Whip or Thousand Island dressing
- Ketchup & Yellow Mustard & relish
- Pickles
- Onions
- Sesame seeds
- Cheddar cheese
- Shredded lettuce
- Tomatoes
- Olive oil
Directions:
Preheat grill - I like to use charcoal! Chop up leftover burgers or you can grind the beef up in a skillet with burger seasonings. Oil the bottom of the naan bread and put thousand island or miracle whip/ketchup/mustard/relish mix on bottom of naan. Spread it around. Add burger meat and shredded cheese on top and cook on the grill until bottom gets browned. Once cheese is melted, take pizza off the grill and put on diced onions, pickles, tomatoes and lettuce and top with sesame seeds! You can drizzle more of the special sauce on top if you like... slice it, serve it and enjoy!