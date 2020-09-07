x
KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Maple Sesame Cabbage Salad

Alicia is on Week 3 of her CSA, so she created a delicious vegan-friendly salad that is super easy to whip up on a hot summer day!
Credit: KARE 11
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — This week I got Minnesota-made maple syrup in my CSA box from Untiedt's Vegetable Farm! I was super excited about it because I am somewhat of a maple syrup snob and Minnesotans make some pretty good syrup. My husband and I have been trying to eat healthy because, let's be honest, pandemic pounds are real! So, here is my recipe for a cabbage salad with a delicious Maple Sesame dressing.

What's in the salad?

  • 2 cups of sliced cabbage
  • 1 cup of red cabbage
  • 1 cup of diced cucumbers
  • 1 cup of mandarin oranges (or clementines)
  • 1 cup of diced kohlrabi
  • 1 cup of sliced red onions
  • 1 cup of edamame

What's in the dressing? I found this recipe in a food blog but tweaked it to my liking!

  • 1 tbsp. real maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 2 tbsps. apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp. white sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp. soy, sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed and then minced
  • 1 tbsp. of fresh grated ginger
  • Pepper to taste

