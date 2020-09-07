KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Maple Sesame Cabbage Salad

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — This week I got Minnesota-made maple syrup in my CSA box from Untiedt's Vegetable Farm! I was super excited about it because I am somewhat of a maple syrup snob and Minnesotans make some pretty good syrup. My husband and I have been trying to eat healthy because, let's be honest, pandemic pounds are real! So, here is my recipe for a cabbage salad with a delicious Maple Sesame dressing.
What's in the salad?
- 2 cups of sliced cabbage
- 1 cup of red cabbage
- 1 cup of diced cucumbers
- 1 cup of mandarin oranges (or clementines)
- 1 cup of diced kohlrabi
- 1 cup of sliced red onions
- 1 cup of edamame
What's in the dressing? I found this recipe in a food blog but tweaked it to my liking!
- 1 tbsp. real maple syrup
- 1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
- 2 tbsps. apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. white sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp. soy, sauce
- 1 garlic clove, crushed and then minced
- 1 tbsp. of fresh grated ginger
- Pepper to taste