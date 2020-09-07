KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Maple Sesame Cabbage Salad

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — This week I got Minnesota-made maple syrup in my CSA box from Untiedt's Vegetable Farm! I was super excited about it because I am somewhat of a maple syrup snob and Minnesotans make some pretty good syrup. My husband and I have been trying to eat healthy because, let's be honest, pandemic pounds are real! So, here is my recipe for a cabbage salad with a delicious Maple Sesame dressing.