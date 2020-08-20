KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's State Fair Corn Dog

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Every year the first item I get at the Minnesota State Fair is the footlong corn dog.. yes the FOOTLONG corn dog. It's not only delicious but only $3 with my Blue Ribbon coupon book!

I'm sad the fair is canceled mainly because I eat a week's worth of calories in a single day! So instead, I am making my deep fried fair favorites at home! Here is my go-to Corn Dog recipe!

Heat canola or vegetable oil in a large pan until it hits 350 degrees. Make sure you DRY OFF YOUR HOTDOGS! This helps the batter stick to the dog. You can also dust them with some flour which helps remove any moisture.

Stick your hot dog with a wooden skewer, swirl it in the batter and throw it directly into the hot oil rotating it until golden brown.

Let it cool and ENJOY! You can freeze any leftover dogs and reheat in the oven :)