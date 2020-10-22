KARE in the Kitchen: Bourbon Brat Kabobs

Grilling season is far from over. Despite the fact that football and tailgating look a little different in 2020, it doesn't mean we still can't get our grill on.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Sitting outside stadiums and ballparks surrounded by friends, grilled grub and super fans... likely won't happen in 2020. But that doesn't mean we can't tailgate and celebrate virtually!

Chef Troy Benedict is the culinary services director at New Perspective, a senior living community in Waconia, Minnesota. Chef Benedict has been hosting virtual or socially distanced tailgates with residents at New Perspective during the pandemic because so many people can't visit their loved ones who've been stuck indoors.

Here are a few easy ways to involve granny with the grilling so everyone can be part of the gameday festivities.

Choose your video conferencing platform ahead of time, like Zoom, Skype or Facetime Send out an invite to join in the virtual tailgate explaining that you'll lead everyone in a group grilling party. Guests need to provide their own grill at home along with the ingredients Provide the recipe and the shopping list Ask everyone to dress in team colors, hats, jerseys, cheerleading costumes etc. Have a most spirited fan contest Set the mood with fun decorations Start your cooking demo and grill as a group





Bourbon Brat Skewers





Ingredients

1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup bourbon

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups whole mushrooms

2 medium sweet red peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion, cut into wedges

1 package (16 ounces) uncooked bratwurst links, cut into 1-inch slices

Directions