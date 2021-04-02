KARE in the Kitchen: Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern's Super Bowl wings

Minnesota's own celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has been busy gearing up for Super Bowl LV and the 2021 Taste of the NFL. Check out his most popular wing recipe!

MINNEAPOLIS — From chips and dips to pizza and wings... there's usually an entire smorgasbord of goods on Super Bowl Sunday.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis had the chance to catch up with a local celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern on this week's KARE in the Kitchen.

He not only shared what's happening locally with the restaurant scene and his initiative to help struggling restaurants with the Independent Restaurant Coalition that he co-founded, but also his partnership with the Taste of the NFL.

Chef Zimmern will travel to Florida to participate in the 2021 Taste of the NFL at Home, a typically in-person event that due to Covid-19 is being livestreamed from Tampa this year on Super Bowl Sunday.

Taste of the NFL is a charity food event featuring chefs and players from each NFL city. Chef Zimmern and other chefs will prepare game day tailgate eats live from a stage outside Raymond James Stadium. Proceeds from the ticketed event will benefit GENYOUth, a charity that fights food insecurity in schools by sending children emergency meals. The $100 price includes access to recipes for a tailgate menu created for the event. The first 5,000 ticket purchasers will also receive a free goodie box from Pepsi and Frito Lay.

Chef Zimmern gave us a sneak peek at the recipe he'll be whipping up come Super Bowl Sunday: His One-Pot Sticky Chicken Wings! It's one of his most popular recipes on his website.