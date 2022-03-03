KARE in the Kitchen: Food and Wine Experience returns to Target Field

The 27th annual event offers the chance to try a variety of local, regional, and national wines along with spirits, beers, and seltzers paired with delicious foods.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Find your inner sommelier this weekend at Minnesota Monthly’s Food & Wine Experience, returning to Target Field on Saturday, March 5th and Sunday, March 6th.

The 27th annual event showcases more than 100 vendors featuring local, regional, and national wines, along with a sampling of spirits, beers, and seltzers. Oh yeah.. there's plenty of food to sample as well!



Some other highlights include:

Love Your Melon Beanie Station

Mixologists featuring cocktails from Johnnie Walker Rye Whiskey and Tanqueray Gin

Vintners of California’s Lake County Wine Association

Award winning wines from J. Lohr and the Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley regions

Wine Wall – Daily raffles to win 50 bottles of wine! Tickets are just $10 and 100% of the proceeds benefit the M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

“Best Of The Best” – find out which wines won “Best Of” and “Best Value” in 22 categories as chosen by a panel of experts

Bonus Wine Tastings - $10 per person

Saturday at 12 p.m. – Private Unveiling and Tasting of Fetzer’s Unrated Cabernet

Sunday at 12 p.m. – Blind Wine Tasting presented by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

WHEN:

Grand Vine Tasting: Friday, March 4, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

General Admission: Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. VIP: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Target Field

TICKETS: Grand Vine Tasting: $100

Main Event General Admission: $90 in advance, $100 at the door.

Main Event VIP: $125 in advance, $150 at the door. (Saturday is sold out)

All tickets subject to availability.

Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

