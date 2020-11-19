KARE in the Kitchen: Hot Buttered Rum

The holiday season may look a little different in 2020, but the traditional drinks are the same, and likely needed now more than ever!

The holiday season is a favorite time of year for many people, and with that comes family traditions and family recipes.

This Hot Buttered Rum recipe comes from my Aunt Kris. She's the Queen of Christmas and typically starts decorating for the holiday in October!

Every year, my aunt whips up these delicious drinks. They're a little sweet, and taste like all things Christmas. It's cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and other spices mixed with creamy butter and spiced rum, can't be beat! This recipe also makes for great holiday gifts.

Spiced butter mix:

1 stick of butter room temp

1/2 cup of brown sugar (dark preferred but light is fine)

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ground cloves

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon allspice

Pinch of salt

Mix ingredients together in a bowl until smooth. Store in a little jam jar in the fridge.

For the drink itself:

1 tablespoon (or more if you like) of the spiced butter mix

6 ounces of hot water

And 2 ounces of rum (or big shot... why not?)