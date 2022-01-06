KARE in the Kitchen: Michelle Li's 'Very Asian' dumplings

KSDK Anchor Michelle Li was told by a viewer she was being "very Asian" after she talked about eating dumplings over the holidays. She's now sharing her recipe!

MINNEAPOLIS — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen we have a special guest from our sister station KSDK in St. Louis. News anchor Michelle Li is joining us to talk all things dumplings. We've talked about Michelle a lot this week after one of her viewers left a racist voicemail about being "very Asian" and told her to keep her "Korean to herself." This all happened after Michelle talked about eating dumplings for New Year's. Now she's turning it into something positive and sharing her dumpling recipe with us!

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound lean ground beef (tofu can substitute)

1 small zucchini

1 egg

1/2 onion

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

Tbsp. sesame oil

sesame oil 1 pkg wonton wrappers

salt and pepper to taste

a few pieces of kimchi (Korean pickled cabbage) optional

vegetable oil for frying

soy sauce, sesame oil, scallions for sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

Empty the ground beef, egg, onion, and garlic into a large mixing bowl. Cut the small zucchini in tiny miniature-size cubes (about the size of a pencil eraser).

Next, place the cubes on a paper towel so that the water from the zucchini can drain. You may even try squeezing the water out. When the zucchini is fairly dry, add it with the rest of the ingredients.

Sprinkle the sesame oil, salt and pepper to taste. If you add kimchi only add a few pieces for added flavor. Mix well.

To make potstickers, place a wonton on a potsticker mold, doughy side down. Brush a little water or egg on the wrapper.

Fill the mold with a teaspoon of the mixed ingredients.

Now you are ready to fry or steam!

In a small dipping bowl, mix about five splashes of soy sauce to every one drop of sesame oil (fill the bowl until you are satisfied).

Sprinkle with green onions. You may even want to add some chopped garlic to the dipping sauce for a stronger flavor.

