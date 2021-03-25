KARE in the Kitchen: Chocolate Covered Coconut Macaroons

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Who doesn't love toasted coconut, right? One of my favorite desserts is chocolate covered coconut macaroons, but I've never attempted to make them on my own. Turns out, it's pretty easy!
My friend and co-worker, Alexandra Simon, makes them every year for Passover. She is sharing her "not so secret" recipe with me on this week's KARE in the Kitchen.
Ingredients:
- 2 (14-oz) bags sweetened flaked coconut
- 1 (14-oz) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tbsp. sour cream
- 1 tbsp. heavy cream
- 1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- (12-oz) bag of chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients until combined. Press or roll dough into small golf ball sized balls and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes until coconut looks golden or toasted. Let macaroons cool.
- Melt chocolate
- Dip one side of each macaroon into melted chocolate and place on tray lined with wax paper. Refrigerate before serving. Enjoy!