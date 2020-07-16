x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

kare11-sunrise

KARE in the Kitchen: Spicy Refrigerator Pickles

On KARE in the Kitchen, Alicia Lewis heats things up with her extremely spicy refrigerated pickles, made with little chubby cucumbers from her CSA!
Credit: Alicia Lewis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I love your average pickle, or even the sweet buttery pickles on a pulled pork sandwich. But there is something about spicy pickles that I REALLY just love. Maybe because I usually have them in my Bloody Mary's on a Sunday morning?

To be completely honest, I have never made these before until now. I tweaked a recipe I found on this food blog! So fingers crossed, hoping these turn out! 

Here are the ingredients:

  • Pickling cucumbers 
  • 1/2 cup Vidalia onion, sliced
  • 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
  • 2 red Serrano peppers, thinly sliced
  • Sprigs of fresh dill weed
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 3 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. granulated sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. whole black peppercorns
  • 1/2 tsp. whole yellow pickling seasoning OR mustard seeds
  • Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

  • Pack a clean pint-sized jar with sliced cucumbers, onion slices, peppers and dill sprigs. Leave a 1/2 in. of space at the top of the jar for liquid.

  • In a small pot heat the vinegar, water, garlic, and all spices until the mixture comes to a simmer and salt and sugar dissolve.

  • Cool the brine down to warm and fill the jar so everything is covered with brine.

  • Close the lid tightly and refrigerate for 24 hours before eating, IF NOT LONGER.

This recipe is made to fit 2 pint jars!

RELATED: KARE in the Kitchen: Alicia's Maple Sesame Cabbage Salad

RELATED: KARE in the Kitchen: Have leftover hard-boiled eggs? Alicia shares her family's potato salad recipe