KARE in the Kitchen: Spicy Refrigerator Pickles

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I love your average pickle, or even the sweet buttery pickles on a pulled pork sandwich. But there is something about spicy pickles that I REALLY just love. Maybe because I usually have them in my Bloody Mary's on a Sunday morning?
To be completely honest, I have never made these before until now. I tweaked a recipe I found on this food blog! So fingers crossed, hoping these turn out!
Here are the ingredients:
- Pickling cucumbers
- 1/2 cup Vidalia onion, sliced
- 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
- 2 red Serrano peppers, thinly sliced
- Sprigs of fresh dill weed
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp. whole black peppercorns
- 1/2 tsp. whole yellow pickling seasoning OR mustard seeds
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
Pack a clean pint-sized jar with sliced cucumbers, onion slices, peppers and dill sprigs. Leave a 1/2 in. of space at the top of the jar for liquid.
In a small pot heat the vinegar, water, garlic, and all spices until the mixture comes to a simmer and salt and sugar dissolve.
Cool the brine down to warm and fill the jar so everything is covered with brine.
Close the lid tightly and refrigerate for 24 hours before eating, IF NOT LONGER.
This recipe is made to fit 2 pint jars!