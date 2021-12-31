KARE in the Kitchen: Sweet and spicy bacon wrapped chicken bites

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large mixing bowl, combine 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, 1/2 tsp of chili powder, 1 tsp of onion powder, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, 3/4 cup brown sugar,1 tbls Porky Pete's Seasoning, salt and pepper. Mix well.

Cut chicken into medium sized cubes

Cut the bacon in half, roll around the chicken cubes, and secure with a toothpick.

Roll the pieces in the brown sugar mixture. Be sure to pack some in the ends. Place on a baking rack on an aluminum covered baking sheet.