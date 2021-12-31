x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Sunrise

KARE in the Kitchen: Sweet and spicy bacon wrapped chicken bites

If you have a New Year's Eve party to attend and need to bring an appetizer... you'll need to try these perfect finger foods!

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. —

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 1 package of bacon
  • 1/2 tsp of garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp of chili powder 
  • 1 tsp of onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (do a full tsp if you want it extra spicy) 
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tbls Porky Pete's Seasoning (I get it at Von Hanson's Meats)
  • Salt and pepper
  • toothpicks 

 Instructions: 

  • Preheat oven to 350°. In a large mixing bowl, combine 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, 1/2 tsp of chili powder, 1 tsp of onion powder, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, 3/4 cup brown sugar,1 tbls Porky Pete's Seasoning, salt and pepper. Mix well.

  • Cut chicken into medium sized cubes

  • Cut the bacon in half, roll around the chicken cubes, and secure with a toothpick.

  • Roll the pieces in the brown sugar mixture. Be sure to pack some in the ends. Place on a baking rack on an aluminum covered baking sheet. 

  • Bake for about 35-40 minutes or until the bacon is crispy

Related Articles

Get more recipes:

Watch the latest recipes featured on KARE 11 News in our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

Thomas Rhett talks to KARE 11 Sunrise