KARE in the Kitchen: Take Home "Grill Kits" for Dining IN for Life

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Normally this time of year, we're encouraging you to DINE OUT to help support the Aliveness Project, which supports people in our community living with HIV and Aids. Because of the pandemic, the best way you can help the non-profit is to DINE IN this year.
KARE 11's Alicia Lewis makes some grilled chicken and steak kabobs with a take out grill kit courtesy of "The Mason Jar Kitchen" out of Eagan. While she's cooking she chats with Dylan Boyer from the Aliveness Project about how people can help local restaurants and contribute to their efforts in this years Dining IN For Life.