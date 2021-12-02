KARE in the Kitchen: Valentine's Day treats at The Grocer's Table

Perfect to share with a partner or Galentine... or keep for yourself.

WAYZATA, Minn — Valentine's Day is the perfect chance to indulge in some sweet treats.

Alicia Lewis caught up with Lindsay Pohlad, owner of The Grocer's Table in Wayzata, to check out their holiday menu.

The Grocer's Table is taking reservations for Saturday and Sunday evening and featuring a full Valentine's Day menu.

That menu is available for takeout or dine-in on Feb. 12, 13 and 14. It features a date night menu for two for $125 including soup or salad, an entree and two red velvet cupcakes.

There are also a la carte options for one.