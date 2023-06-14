Tips on keeping kids hydrated during the summer

Keeping the little ones hydrated during the Summer months can be a challenge for many. Here are some summer hydrating hacks from a local dietician and mother of two.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — KARE 11's Alicia Lewis caught up with a local dietitian and mom who is making waves on Instagram.

Alex Turnbull is known as the Family Nutritionist online and offers a wide range of parenting hacks when it comes to keeping your kids fed. She recently spoke about the importance of keeping children hydrated during the summer.

The first thing she suggested was having your children pick their own water bottle. If it's fun and vibrant, they may be more inclined to grab it on a hot summer day.

Turnbull also said it's not just about what the kids are drinking.

"We always think of water, right? Like that is the only thing that can hydrate us, but anything that has fluid in it," Turbull said. "So fruits and veggies are perfect examples of ways to keep our kids hydrated, especially watermelon. It's 90% water, so that's perfect for summer, right?"

Turnbull also shared a really easy popsicle recipe using just fruit and water, which doubles as a summer activity and a great way to hydrate the little ones!

