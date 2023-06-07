U of M offers tips for keeping kids engaged, reading during the summer

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer break is a time for children to step away from the classroom, but learning loss is a major concern for many parents.
Lisa Von Drasek, curator of the Kerlan Collection of Children's Literature at the University of Minnesota, has some tips for keeping kids engaged and reading all summer long.
Von Drasek recommends incorporating reading materials that are directly involved with summer plans. If the family is traveling, try reading maps with the children or books about some of the activities planned for the trip.
Von Drasek also suggests using Ebooks Minnesota, which is a free online eBook collection. There's also Writing Boxes: The Reading/Writing Connection in Libraries, which is full of literacy activities for kids.
For a full list of book recommendations from Von Drasek, click here.
To learn more about the Kerlan Collection of Children's Literature, click here.
