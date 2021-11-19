Korean birth mother, biological son share emotional reunion in the Twin Cities

Hyun Suk Jeon never stopped searching for the son she placed for adoption when was she just 21 years old. Decades later, a DNA test helped them reunite.

The adoption agency named Jeon's son "Minki." Jeon was well aware she'd have to wait until her son was 18 years old to begin her search for him, and if he wanted to begin his. For years, she kept updating her contact information with the agency in case her son wanted to find her.

So Jeon made the difficult choice. "It was hard," she said, patting down tears with tissue.

“Thirty-five years ago in Korea, [an] unwed woman got pregnant was unthinkable, unacceptable in the society and so having a baby without his father and for her delivering the baby without her husband was very restricted," Jeon said.

Jeon said she was 21 years old and never even got to hold her son when she placed him for adoption in 1990. She said it was a choice her family also wanted.

"I never forget him," Jeon said. "I kept searching for him."

The Twin Cities are where a South Korean mother traveled in early November to meet her biological son. The birth mother's perspective is not often told, but Hyun Suk Jeon never forgot her son, and bravely shared her story through translator Aerin Park.

There is a group of adoptees that help make up the fabric of Minnesota: Korean adoptees. Minnesota has the highest concentration – up to 20,000 according to the Minnesota Historical Society – more than any other state.

But would she ever meet him in-person?

When Jeon found out her biological son was also searching for her, they did what everyone else was doing during the unprecedented times: They connected through texts and had one Zoom call.

But there was a problem, it was October 2020. The world had been upended by the deadly coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions were in place around the globe.

"And then finally I heard that 'We found your son,'" Jeon said.

Eventually, Jeon was urged by other adoptees to try DNA. She said she began inputting her information into different ancestry databases.

Her longing for her son only grew as time passed and her search went nowhere. Jeon said there were two kinds of emotions. What if he's happy where he is and doesn't need to connect with her? The other feeling was whether he even thought about her at all.

"It’s unthinkable to think that not knowing who your parents, biological parents are," Jeon said. "It’s really a terrible thing and also my mom is a domestic adoptee herself so I watched my mom reunite with her biological family and I thought, 'I really need to find my son.'"

REUNITED, AT LAST :

It was Nov. 4, 2021. Jeon and her now-husband had traveled from South Korea to the U.S. Exhausted, Jeon said she realized on a layover in Detroit that her son had to do this as a newborn. She said it gave her a glimpse of what it must've been like for him.

They soon arrived at a home in Mounds View. Her son had also traveled from California to the same home that evening.

"As soon as I saw him walk in through the door I just I black out!" Jeon exclaimed. "'What should I do? What should I do?'" she wondered.

It turns out, it was the thing she didn’t get to do after he was born.

"Finally I was able to hug my son after 32 years," Jeon said. "It is unbelievable," she said.

"Minki" is now Chae Heuer. The 31-year-old was raised by a loving and supportive family in California.

"It’s like finding a missing puzzle piece," Heuer said. "It felt like time was speeding up and as soon as I walked through the door and hugged her, everything stopped," he said.

Heuer said he had been trying to get into contact with his birth family since he turned 18. But he kicked the search into high gear a couple of years ago.

"Learning more about my Korean heritage, it’s a whole other dynamic to my life that I didn’t even realize that I needed to be honest," Heuer said.

Both are now sharing pieces of themselves because as Jeon puts it, they know nothing about each other.

Heuer grew up in and around the Bay Area in California. A musician, he currently lives near Los Angeles. The weekend he met his biological mother he was able to play guitar for her while she looked on.

For Jeon, she explained that every year on his birthday in June she gets emotional. She and her husband would fix a meal and celebrate his birth. But with her son actually in her physical presence this weekend, she is able to be his "mom."