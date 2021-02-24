Kozy with KARE: Home projects

With all the time inside during the winter, it might be a great opportunity to tackle some home repair projects.

MINNEAPOLIS — "A lot of times my business is slower in the winter time, and my wife has a nice long list of stuff for me to accomplish," Jon Errickson says.

Jon is the owner of Errickson Home Inspections.

He says there may be a bit of a wait if you're looking to hire a contractor right now.

"Odds are they're a few months out," Jon says.

So tackling a project yourself might be a great way to keep yourself busy inside.

Jon says things like painting a room, replacing light fixtures and faucets, and adding some backsplash to your kitchen are all great ideas. Things as simple as replacing the filter in your furnace can also be something easy to tackle.

For those projects that might be a little overwhelming, the internet can be a big help.

"Even with Google and YouTube - it's very easy to type in 'replace garbage disposal' and there's hundreds of videos showing you how to do it," Jon says.

Jon just says any project where you're getting into things like working in your electrical box - it's probably best to leave those to the professionals.

"If you touch the wrong wire you might potentially get zapped," Jon says.

Jon also says that if you're doing any plumbing work, it's always a good idea to know where the water shut-off valve is before you begin just in case you have a leak.