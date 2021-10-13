'Lake Street Speaks' highlights Minneapolis street murals made after George Floyd's murder

People took to the streets to create pieces of art after Floyd was murdered by police on May 25, 2020. A new book is highlighting the message they wanted to share.

MINNEAPOLIS — During the unrest surrounding George Floyd's murder, street murals popped up along Lake Street and surrounding neighborhoods in Minneapolis.

"I felt like I was walking in an outdoor art museum. It was one beautiful masterpiece after another," said Susan Shields.

The temporary art told a story of a community seeking justice. A community trying to lift each other up. Susan Shields wanted to preserve some of these images.

Shields walked through Minneapolis and took photos with her iPhone so she could make a book. But she felt the book was missing something.

When she met Rashaunea Ambers-Winston, a poet from St. Thomas, she found that missing piece.

"Her poetry was so incredible, and it fit so perfectly with these murals that the book really came together," said Shields.

The two women created "Lake Street Speaks." They hope the book promotes greater tolerance and respect.

"North Minneapolis gets stereotyped as negative, [but] there's also a lot of hope and a lot of good people. And, a lot of good voices in North Minneapolis that only want change as well," said Rashaunea Ambers-Winston.

Ambers-Winston says this book is all about changing the narrative and showing the hope and love Minneapolis has to offer, while also showing that any person, any race, any age can make a difference.

"A lot of us are hurting, [but] this book is giving us the chance to bring out those voices who are unheard," said Ambers-Winston.

All the profits from the book will support four local BIPOC and female-owned nonprofits.