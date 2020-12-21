Bring art class to your home with these holiday paint kits

HUDSON, Wis. — An artist from Hudson, Wisconsin is taking her in-person painting classes virtual.
Audrey Martin sells various paint kits that come with everything you need, like brushes, paints, a traced canvas and a tutorial video, to create a holiday keepsake for your home. Choose from one of three Nordic gnomes, Frosty the Snowman, and other Christmas-themed designs.
"People that have never painted before they feel so good about themselves when they are done because they realize, 'Hey i can do this,'" said Martin. "It's not paint by number. It's a little different set up, it's just filling in lines. This you do have to paint and it's a very clear step-by-step guided process," said Martin.
Her kits are $35 for adults and $25 for kids. You can order online and have the kits delivered, or pick them up yourself on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The deadline to order before the Christmas holiday is Tuesday, Dec. 21 for pick up or delivery.