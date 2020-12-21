Bring art class to your home with these holiday paint kits

Scrambling for a last minute gift but still want to shop local? An artist in Hudson, Wisconsin is selling at-home paint kits to keep you busy on cold winter days.

Audrey Martin sells various paint kits that come with everything you need, like brushes, paints, a traced canvas and a tutorial video, to create a holiday keepsake for your home. Choose from one of three Nordic gnomes, Frosty the Snowman, and other Christmas-themed designs.

"People that have never painted before they feel so good about themselves when they are done because they realize, 'Hey i can do this,'" said Martin. "It's not paint by number. It's a little different set up, it's just filling in lines. This you do have to paint and it's a very clear step-by-step guided process," said Martin.

Her kits are $35 for adults and $25 for kids. You can order online and have the kits delivered, or pick them up yourself on Wednesdays and Saturdays.