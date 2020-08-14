Local famed TikTok Doc talks COVID, schools and teens

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We first introduced you to Dr. Rose Marie Leslie last year after her following grew to more than 200,000 people for posting funny, yet relatable and relevant medical information on TikTok that resonated with her younger audience.
The OG TikTok Doc's claim to fame grew as Dr. Leslie talked about the dangers of vaping and showing the impact it was having on teens and what it does to their lungs
Today, Dr. Leslie's following has nearly quadrupled in size but her message remains the same.
"I think part of it is really trying to take really confusing often times medical info and take it, put a spin on it, make it fun, make it interesting, and make it palatable for people," said Dr. Leslie. "I want people to understand the information they hear at their doctor or at their clinic and I want them to be able to retain that info."