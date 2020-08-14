Local famed TikTok Doc talks COVID, schools and teens

TIkTok is one of the most popular social media apps among teens and young adults. One of those users here in the Twin Cities is a doctor answering teens questions

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We first introduced you to Dr. Rose Marie Leslie last year after her following grew to more than 200,000 people for posting funny, yet relatable and relevant medical information on TikTok that resonated with her younger audience.

The OG TikTok Doc's claim to fame grew as Dr. Leslie talked about the dangers of vaping and showing the impact it was having on teens and what it does to their lungs

Today, Dr. Leslie's following has nearly quadrupled in size but her message remains the same.