Local soda shop hosts blood drive

Northern Soda Company in Arden Hills is a small business giving to others while waiting to get back to work.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Many small businesses are struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic, but many are finding a way to give back.

Northern Soda Company, of Arden Hills, is hosting a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross. The owner says he's happy to help out the community.

"The COVID season has put a massive crunch onto our business so its certainly been challenging, so this thing has been a little bit of a reprieve almost where we get back to the fun, get back to the community and re-define why the heck we're in this thing," said Davod Zarghami, owner of Northern Soda Company.

The American Red Cross has said that blood donations are in high demand right now, and will continue to be in demand after the pandemic.

Wednesday's blood drive will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Northern Soda Company taproom located at 3747 Dunlap Street North in Arden Hills. To set up an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call (612) 484-7632. You can also stop by the taproom without an appointment.