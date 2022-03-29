St. Paul Lunds and Byerlys damaged in Tuesday morning fire

Crews are still working to figure out what started the fire at the downtown grocery store.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Lunds and Byerlys in Downtown St. Paul will be closed until further notice after the grocery store was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

A blast of flames lit up the streets of Downtown St. Paul Tuesday morning as the 10th Street store burned.

The Lunds and Byerlys sustained a significant amount of exterior damage, according to spokesman Aaron Sorenson. The store was also damaged inside, as the sprinkler system was activated by the fire.

Sorenson said there was an overnight crew working at the time the fire started, but luckily no one was injured.

It's unknown how the fire started, but the store has handed surveillance video over to officials in the hope they can determine the cause.

There are apartments located above the store, it is unknown if they suffered any damage.

Video posted to the social media shows the intensity of the flames as fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

Oh my god. Lunds in downtown St Paul is on fire. pic.twitter.com/aLNigqV0mT — Corey Schreppel (@coreyschreppel) March 29, 2022

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis firefighter injured by smoke explosion while responding to house fire