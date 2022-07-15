What's Up Weekend July 15: Happenings across the metro

In this edition of What's Up Weekend, get the details on what's happening across the metro starting Friday, July 15.

MINNEAPOLIS — There's plenty of events for the whole family going on around the metro this weekend- including a belated fireworks show in Maple Grove on Saturday.

Friday and Saturday, the annual street and performing arts festival is back for the fifth year. In the LynLake neighborhood, more than 50 artists will paint more than 30 murals. Visitors are invited to come watch the street art painting process by visiting the artists throughout the weekend.

In addition, people can enjoy food and drink specials, as well as live music performed by local artists, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. You can see the full artist line-up here. When you arrive, you can find the information booth right next to the Jungle Theater.

The popular exhibit is back in Minneapolis at Lighthouse Art Space, at 1515 Central Avenue. Visitors can enjoy two studios where the Dutch painter's artwork is projected onto four walls and the floor, moving and transforming along with music.

You can purchase tickets here. Ticket prices start at $34.99, with timed and flexible ticket options available.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis is easily accessible by public transportation and there is free parking in a lot behind the venue.

.@vangoghminn is back for round 2 at #LighthouseArtSpace on Central Ave! Fri-Mon, you can buy tickets to see the exhibit. What I learned is it’s not necessarily interactive with stations — it’s more of a stand/sit/walk and take it all in—a silent, musical film of transforming art pic.twitter.com/CXTtWf3Yyi — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) July 14, 2022

The annual Maple Grove festival is back from July 13-17.

The volunteer-run event features an art festival, parade, sports tournaments, and various family activities.

Saturday evening, a fireworks display will be launched at dusk from the south shore of West Arbor Lake, behind the Maple Grove Community Center.

Sunday, people of all ages can visit Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery to plant a pot together. From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., participants can pick out a locally-grown flower, plant it, and receive guidance on how to plant and care for their new plant.