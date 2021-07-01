The Mae Simpson Band joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

For 11 Fridays, KARE 11 Sunrise brings you local and live music guests as the world opens up and people can gather again.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music on Friday morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our MN Bands Together summer concert series.

Mae Simpson is a singer-songwriter from South Carolina. She fronts the Mae Simpson Band, describing it as "pure energy and soul."

She has brought together a collective of seven musicians who each bring a unique flavor to this group. The band has funk and dance music mixed with soul, blues, country, calypso, jazz, rock, and even hip hop.

The band features: Mae Simpson, drummer Aaron Silverstein, percussionist Ricardo J. Romero, Paul Pederson on the trumpet, bassist David Kellermann and Jorgen Wadkins on guitar.

To find out more about where you can check out Mae Simpson Band, check the schedule here.

If you want to check out more live music this weekend in the Twin Cities, here are a few options:

Friday

Saturday