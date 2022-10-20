Billie Eilish's mom in the Twin Cities to accept an award for climate activism

Maggie Baird is receiving the 'Changemaker' award at the Twin Cities Film Festival and is partnering with local restaurants to promote plant-based meal options.

MINNEAPOLIS — Billie Eilish’s mom, Maggie Baird, is in town to be honored during the Twin Cities Film Fest for her work addressing the urgent issue of climate change. Maggie is one of the people receiving this year’s Twin Cities Film Fest’s Changemaker Award.

The film she helped produce, “Overheated,” is a bold documentary that showcases the beauty and fragility of the natural world. Maggie is also the visionary behind Support & Feed, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an equitable, plant-based food system while combating food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Maggie is also teaming up with local chefs like Chef David Fhima of Fhima's Minneapolis to promote more plant-based food options at Twin Cities restaurants.

This week, Support & Feed is hosting a week-long event called Eat Drink Give which encourages restaurant owners to add at least one plant-based meal to their menu in hopes to reduce climate change.

You can watch "Overheated" Thursday, Oct. 20th, at 5:30 p.m. at the Showplace ICON theater in St. Louis Park.

There is a red carpet event, and tickets are available online.

