Mall of America offers rewards program for back to school shopping season

Once you have everything on your list, MOA wants you to show off your shopping haul with their #HaulofAmerica campaign.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s that time of the year when routines change for both kids and parents -- back to school season. Before your family has to focus on the serious stuff, like homework and changing schedules, the Mall of America is ready to help you with all your back to school shopping.

After a school year of wearing sweatpants in at-home classrooms, students want the latest electronics and a fresh look for a return to campus. Mall of America VP of Marketing Grant Buntje believes back to school shopping will be bigger than ever this year. “Parents really look at this time of year to set their kids up for success by getting them everything they need for the year," he said.

There have been a lot of warnings about school supplies being hard to find. Experts predict supply chain issues will impact many industries and businesses and could lead to shortages. However, Buntje says so far MOA retailers haven’t been affected. “We’ve received no direct feedback on shortages. Our retailers are prepared with back-to-school inventory.”

The National Retail Federation believes families will spend an average of $849 on back-to-school items. It's big chunk of change, but at MOA, the more you spend, the more you earn.

Just download the Mall of America app, scan your receipts and watch the back-to-school rewards pile up. “Very simply put, for every $150 that a guest spends at Mall of America they earn rewards to Nickelodeon Universe, dining deals and so much more," Buntje said. The offer is valid now through Sept. 6, 2021.

If you prefer to do your shopping from the comfort of your couch, no problem, it’s easy with the new e-commerce site at mallofamerica.com. Users can shop across multiple retailers and buy items in a single cart. Purchase from two, three, 10 retailers and pick everything up in one central location instead of having to grab products from each individual store.

Welcome to #HaulofAmerica! We are celebrating back-to-school in style with our Haul Center on Level 1, East. Stop by to film your latest shopping haul, donate needed school items to @mplswaytogrow, sample the latest @bublywater + more! 🛍📸 Details: https://t.co/Rc7A5ct6dM pic.twitter.com/mRQVZvaNLT — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) August 10, 2021

All items can be delivered directly to you with pickup at the "Haul of America" Center, located on Level 1 east, next to the TCF Rotunda. That’s where you’re encouraged to share your shopping haul on social media using #HaulofAmerica, just like social media personalities on YouTube and TikTok. “This is a huge trend for teens. It’s basically a social video where guests can feature and show the products that they get at the Mall of America," said Buntje.