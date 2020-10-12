Mall of America opens up virtual visits with Santa at the Candy Cane Institute

The kiddos may not be able to visit Santa in person this year, but they can head to the North Pole virtually with a behind-the-scenes guided tour from Santa's elves!

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Like the rest of 2020, visits with Santa are looking a bit different.

This year, for the first time ever, the Mall of America is offering a virtual guided tour of the North Pole with one of Santa's elves.

"The Candy Cane Institute started in 1972 by a bunch of curious data-driven elves that were trying to figure out what it is that makes the holidays so special," said Chris Grap, a spokesperson for the Institute.

Santa decided to let the elves set up a research lab. There they can get to the bottom of everyone's fascination with ugly sweaters, and whether or not people actually like fruit cake...

"It is an ongoing mystery. We are in 40 years of research and we still can't figure out why people enjoy it," said Grap.

Each virtual experience is unique and lasts about 10 minutes.

"It's nothing but quality time but really in order to get quality data we have to spend time with each guest to understand these things," said Grap.

This year, the elves are LIVE from the North Pole. Next year Santa wants to put up a field office at the Mall of America so families can help with the research in person.