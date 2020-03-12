'Tis the season for safe holiday shopping at Mall of America

Enhanced safety protocols ring in the holiday season at Mall of America.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It is the season of giving! But like everything these days, the retailers bringing you holiday joy have had to make some changes.

The Mall of America has put a priority on safety to deliver the traditional holiday experience you're accustomed to. There are many precautions in place to make your shopping experience a comfortable one.

“What we want to do is keep it special and memorable so when you come to Mall of America rest assured safety is our top priority," said Mall of America Senior Vice President Jill Renslow.

With everyone's health at the top of mind, signage is everywhere to remind people to mask up and be socially distanced. There are hundreds of hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the Mall.

Renslow adds parking levels will be monitored to manage movement into the building, and everyone will be greeted at the door. “Throughout the holiday season you are going to see ambassadors with red shirts at each one of our entrances," she said. "Those ambassadors will have an extra supply of masks for you if you need them and for those with medical conditions, we also have face shields.”

To streamline shopping and manage crowds, Mall of America offers several convenient options. There is curbside pickup available on the east and west ramp. Reservation shopping allows customers to make a quick transaction by reserving an item online and then picking it up in-store. There’s also live stream shopping available if you download the pop-shop app. That allows people to interact with experts, get ideas and buy gifts from the comfort of home.

With all the new safety protocols in place, the Mall of America is still able to deliver a holiday experience. Spread throughout the mall are 500 decorated trees, there’s two giant 44-foot tall Christmas trees in the rotunda and larger-than-life icons of nostalgic toys.

“What’s key is having the magic of the holidays come alive. It’s perfect for your family to stroll around in a safe environment and take in the beautiful décor throughout the mall and really take in the wonders of the holidays," Renslow said.

Santa has also made some safety oriented changes. Self-isolating at the North Pole till the big night, he’s learned how to Zoom so he can still chat with all the good boys and girls.