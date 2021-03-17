Mall of America offering 'staycation' options for Spring Break

If you're ready for a relaxing getaway that won't break the bank, learn about a local option you may not have considered on this week's "Sunrise Spring Refresh."

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Spring Break is here and a lot of us are looking to get away from home, but aren't quite ready for the kind of getaway where you hop on a plane to an exotic destination.

The good news is you don't have to go far to have fun! Minnesota has some really great local options.

"It will look different than in past years, but there's a lot to do at the Mall of America," said Mall of America's Vice President Dan Jasper. "There are some really good hotel deals happening right now for staycations and there are some really good offerings at our restaurants."

During "normal" Spring Breaks, the Mall would be absolutely packed. But with current COVID restrictions, it might be the perfect time to try out a family staycation.

"Imagine being in an 8-acre large theme park with only 250 other people… there are NO waits," said Jasper.

A little kids dream! You can purchase tickets to Nickelodeon Universe in advance and then you get two hours of fun.

Same goes for Sea Life Aquarium, and Fly Over America. The Mall of America goes through a deep clean, especially at the theme park, sanitizing the rides after each use.

Besides the endless shopping and dining options, Dan says there are deals to be had when you stay at one of the nearby hotels.

"Many of our partner hotels are offering a special deal when you book for Spring Break, it includes a package that includes an MOA coupon book, some other goodies, and you're entered into a drawing to win one of several 250 gift packages." said Jasper.