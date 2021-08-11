Mall of America celebrates 29th birthday

The mall is hosting a birthday celebration in the TCF Bank Rotunda Wednesday, complete with a cake smash, food and giveaways.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on May 13, 2021.

There's a birthday to celebrate in Bloomington!

The Mall of America, which attracts more than 40 million visitors each year, is turning 29.

Whether you've been a regular shopper for years or are just in town for a visit, MOA wants to celebrate with you – and is giving away some presents of its own.

Wednesday in the TCF Bank Rotunda, 29 people will get the chance to smash a cake and potentially win up to $1,000.

If you'd rather keep your clothes clean and free of cake stains, you can still stop by between 1 and 4 p.m. and jump into the slow-motion photo booth, grab a cupcake and try a sample of the MTN Dew Cake-Smash drink.

If you head over to the mall to celebrate and plan to do some back to school shopping while you're there, check out the new Haul of America Center, where you can show off your finds on social media and donate new, unused items to nonprofit Way to Grow.