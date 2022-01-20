KARE in the Kitchen: Mama Lew's 'Boozy' Rum Cake

The best kind of cake to eat is one you need to show your ID for! Mama Lew shares one of her most requested cakes, her "Boozy" Butter Rum Cake!

MINNEAPOLIS — The best kind of cake to eat is one you need to show your ID for! Mama Lew shares one of her most requested cakes... her "Boozy" Butter Rum Cake!

Ingredients:

1 pkg of Yellow Cake Mix

1 pkg of instant vanilla pudding

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup Bacardi rum

1/2 cup of oil

4 eggs beaten in (one at a time)

3 ounces of chopped pecans (any nut you prefer)

Directions:

Grease and flour a Bundt pan

Spread 3 ounces of chopped pecans on bottom

Mix the rest of your ingredients, and make sure you add only one egg to the mixture at a time

Bake at 325 F for 1 hour

Cool cake for more than 10 minutes and poke holes into the cake.



Sauce:

For the butter rum sauce combine 2 ounces of water, 3/4 cup of sugar and one stick of butter at low/medium heat until melted

Add in 2 ounces of rum (or 3 if you're like Mama Lew!) and bring to a quick boil

Dump the sauce onto the cake and let it come to a complete cool (or overnight)

Flip the cake out onto a plate and top with powdered sugar! Enjoy!

