'From cornfield to constellation': Maple Grove company set to launch agro-tech with SpaceX to help farmers

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — When it comes to farming, the Minnesota roots for Dave Gebhardt run deep.

As a child, he and his family had a farm in Illinois before moving their operation to Minnesota in the 70s.

"My three brothers… my dad, and then my grandpa and grandma," Gebhardt said. "My grandpa and grandma were immigrants from Germany. My three brothers are still farming in southern Minnesota today."

While he may not have his hands in the dirt anymore, as the CEO of EarthDaily Agro, he hasn’t lost that connection.

For years, his team has been hard at work on satellite technology specifically designed for agriculture. It's set to launch on SpaceX next year.

"It's basically a bus or a spacecraft, and hanging underneath it are several different types of sensors that give us all that different type of data that we use for our algorithms," Gebhardt explained.

An array of 10 satellites operating in a sun synchronous orbit will use remote sensing technology, as they gather real time data and high resolution images of Earth every day.

It will provide a new level of insight for farmers, helping them to make important decisions for the health of their farm.

Having access to data like that can make or break an operation as farmers continue to deal with global challenges.

"We've got issues going on around the world with Russia and the availability of fertilizer," Gebhardt said. "So when you have scarcity or high costs, it's really important to use those resources wisely."

Matthieu Hyrien is the head of engineering on the project. He says the tech used isn’t new, but the advancements they are making on it could be a game changer.

"A farmer could be able to know about the problem in his fields before he can see them," Gebhardt said. "So you know farmers with big farms, they can't really see all of the fields. They can't really see inside the fields... and we can measure all of that daily."

He says it could change the way we look at feeding the globe.

"In 10 years, we will have so many years of data behind us and we'll be able to model and to really understand what is at risk in terms of food supply chain," Gebhardt said.

From the cornfields to constellations, Gebhardt says he's more than happy to see those farming roots planted as a kid in Minnesota bear fruit.

"I never thought…with my background and where I came from, I'd be talking with you about things that we're going to be launching into space," Gebhardt said. "It's almost kind of like a dream come true."

