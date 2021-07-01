Mayda joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

For 11 Fridays, KARE 11 Sunrise brings you local and live music guests as the world opens up and people can gather again.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE 11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music in the morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our "MN Bands Together" summer concert series.

Mayda called herself "young yet seasoned." She is a Korean adoptee multi-musician, artist and producer from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Andrea Swensson, formerly of The Current, called Mayda's R&B-infused pop "undeniably fresh."

Mayda’s music has been featured locally as well as internationally. Numerous songs have been on The Rachael Ray show, Good Morning America, KFC Youtube, Reebok Seoul commercials, the Jersey Shore, and cable networks such as Showtime and MTV.

To find out what Mayda is up to or to listen to more of her music, check out her website.

