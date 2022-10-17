Fun ideas for families as the kids celebrate a long MEA weekend

Keep kids busy with everything from critical thinking to fun rides on Oct. 20 and 21.

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking to have some fun when MEA begins on Thursday, October 20? Here are a couple of options on the long weekend for you and the kids:

Hosted at the Urban Air Adventure Park in Plymouth, Snapology Camp allows kids to take part in hands-on activities using LEGO and other building blocks to teach them about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. They’ll draw inspiration from Star Wars and the popular game Minecraft during the two and three-day sessions. As a bonus, they also get free play inside Urban Air.

This can easily be made into an all-day activity as many pumpkin patches offer petting farms, hay rides, corn mazes and games for the kids. Many also have special MEA hours. You can find a full list of places to find a pumpkin from Family Fun Twin Cities, here.

Thrifty Minnesota has compiled a list of a bunch of events and attractions locally, and most importantly for your budget, half-price-deals.

If adults still need to do some work but want to get the kids out of the house. Mini-sota Play Café allows the kids to release their imaginations in an enclosed area, while you break out the laptop or just enjoy a cup of coffee with the other parents as all your kids play together. No reservations are required but you do need a pair of grippy socks to play, which they conveniently sell on-site.

Expect frights, delights, and freaky good times at Nickelodeon Boo-Niverse! Spooky fun things like DIY slime, shake-your-bones dance parties and creepy character appearances are taking over MOA. Bring your boo and the whole crew to the Mall of America for some creepy Halloween fun.

