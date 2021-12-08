MEOW! CHS Field hosts 2021 Cat Video Festival

Most nights the stands are packed with baseball fans, but Thursday six to eight thousand cat lovers will have their eyes transfixed on large video screens.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's a festival tailor-made for kitty enthusiasts, one that could be referred to as a guaranteed "meow-velous" time.

We are speaking of the 2021 Cat Video Festival, hosted again this year by the folks at St. Paul's CHS field, and sponsored by the St. Paul Saints and myTalk 107.1. Most nights the stands are packed with baseball fans taking in the Saints, but Thursday night six to eight thousand cat lovers will have their eyes transfixed on large video screens.

The actual video compilation of the year's best cat videos runs only 45 minutes or so, but the event is bigger than that.

"We do have a little bit of entertainment planned before the reel starts so people can come in, check out some vendors, concessions and what not," says St. Paul Saints events manager Anna Boekenhauer.

General admission tickets for the 2021 Cat Video Festival are $15, but there is also a $75 VIP option that includes private restrooms, a variety of food offerings and complementary drinks.