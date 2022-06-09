x
Committee to likely vote on METRO Blue Line Extension Thursday

The expected vote is the next step in expanding the route from Target Field to Brooklyn Park.
Credit: KARE 11
METRO Transit at Target Field Station.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday at 8:00 a.m., the Corridor Management Committee is expected to vote on the METRO Blue Line Extension.

It’s a planned route expansion running from downtown Minneapolis at the Target Field Station to Brooklyn Park at Oak Grove Park.

The potential vote comes after a 38-day public comment period that gathered input via virtual open houses and community meetings.

Following the committee vote, the group will go before the Hennepin County Board and the Metro Council. According to the City of Minneapolis, those votes could happen sometime in June.

Credit: Metropolitan Council
METRO Blue Line Extension Route Modification

After that, the committee would need to gather design input from cities along the proposed route. That stage, known as the "municipal consent process," is expected to happen sometime in 2023.

