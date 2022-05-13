Residents around the Twin Cities cleaning up after severe storms

It's a good idea to check your city or county website for where you can drop off debris this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a week of wild weather, many homeowners across the metro are gearing up for a weekend of clearing storm debris from their yards.

Some will only have to pick up loose branches or leaves, while others will have more heavy lifting, cutting up and disposing of massive trees that fell on their property. KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker says the combination of soggy, saturated ground and strong wind gusts like those that blew in Wednesday and Thursday can sometimes lead to trees falling over.

There were many reports of downed trees across the metro as multiple storms, and even weak tornadoes elbowed in this week.

It's a good idea to check your city or county website to learn where you can drop off your debris this weekend, as it's illegal in most places to put yard waste in your household garbage.

We’ve seen a lot of storm damage around the metro this morning. If you’re waking up to debris, you can’t just throw it in your garbage. You need to contact a waste hauler or take it to a yard waste site. Your county’s website should have more information about that. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/zK5S3cQYtm — CeCe Gaines (@cecegainestv) May 12, 2022

Many counties have yard waste drop sites that are already up and running, and some communities are setting up special temporary sites to make clean up this weekend easier.

For instance, residents in Edina with downed trees and broken branches from recent storms can dispose of them for free May 13-16. The debris site is at 7420 Braemar Blvd. across from Braemar Golf Dome. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents must show a photo ID with a current Edina address.



Trees and branches can't be bagged, boxed, or bundled. Stumps, leaves, mulch, and other wood scraps can't be left at the dump, either.

