Why micro weddings are still popular two years into the pandemic

Smaller and more intimate weddings were not just a 2020 fad.

MINNEAPOLIS — Micro weddings took over the wedding industry in 2020. It was the perfect way to tie the knot when COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of guests you could have.

"We changed the format of the weddings. We changed the design; we changed the partners, and we changed the way couples had their wedding experience," said Gretchen Culver, owner of Minne Weddings.

Culver, who has been in the wedding industry since 2010, leaned into the new trend and launched Minne Weddings in 2020. It is one of the few wedding planners in the Twin Cities focused specifically on micro weddings.

Two years later, Culver and her team remain booked, even though the pandemic has started to slow down. She says micro weddings were not just a fad.

“The pandemic has given couples permission to have whatever kind of wedding experience they want. And they are able to choose the one that feels the best for them and fits their values and lifestyle," said Culver.

She adds that traditional weddings are not going anywhere, but mini weddings are another great option.

Minne Weddings' approach to wedding planning has been popular with the couples they have helped.

Couples go online, find the date and time slot that works for them, and book. The Minne Wedding team takes care of the rest.

Culver and her team typically book four to five couples in one day. The couples share the same wedding experience but at different times. They each get a 90-minute time slot. That includes a 10 to 15-minute ceremony, 45-minute reception, and a 20 to 30-minute couple’s photo shoot.

"Because our couples are able to share the cost of the vendors across the day with other couples, they are going to be able to get top-tier vendors for an incredible value," said Culver.

Couples can also book an extended reception option where they can get two more hours of party time. Additional fees apply.

Another great thing about going the micro wedding route: you will save a heap of money. Compared to traditional weddings, which can cost you tens of thousands of dollars, micro weddings can range from $6,000 to $8,000.

"It's a really low-cost investment for couples. So, they are able to have a celebration, get legally married, and then get on with life," said Culver.

Since 2020, Culver and her team have helped nearly 200 couples plan their mini wedding.