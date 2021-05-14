The return to music festivals has begun with the Mid West Music Fest

WINONA, Minn. — The return to in-person music festivals has begun. One of the first of the summer of 2021 is the Mid West Music Fest. It will be a live, and socially distanced event on Prairie Island in Winona, Minnesota on Saturday, May 15. It was virtual last year because of the pandemic.
The lineup includes artists like The People Brothers Band, Katy Vernon, The Von Tramps, and Nur-D.
Tickets for the one-day event are sold out. But festival organizers stated it will be streaming on the festival's Facebook page.