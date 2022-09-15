Midtown Farmer's Market offering diversity, opportunities for low-income families

For 20 years, the open-air market in Minneapolis has welcomed a diverse mix of vendors and market-goers.

MINNEAPOLIS — You can't talk about South Minneapolis without talking about The Midtown Farmer's Market.

For 20 years now, the open-air market has welcomed a diverse mix of vendors and market-goers.

Over the market's long history, valuing community has been a top priority. Also a top priority: making sure the vendors reflect the people they serve.

May Cha and her family own Cha Veggies. They've been with the market since the very beginning. They're familiar faces among a sea of 75 vendors.

"We have a lot of returning customers that come back too, because we've been here for so long, and they love our produce and how fresh everything is," said Cha.

Other vendors trek over from Wisconsin to sell their products. Like Josh Roble with Wisconsin Cheese Outlet. He says the experience in Minneapolis is much different than in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

"You come here; it's huge. It's like, awesome," said Roble.

But having diverse vendors isn't the only priority. Farmer's market leaders also want to ensure they provide a safe space for people from all walks of life. No matter who you are. No matter your financial circumstance.

"We have an EBT market bucks sales program. It's to help promote low-income families to help draw them out to farmer's markets, where they can get more bang for their buck," said Alicia D. Smith, executive director of the Corcoran Neighborhood.

And all you have to do is spend $10 on your EBT card. The market will then give you $10 to spend on food and locally sourced goods and another $10 for produce.

In 2006, Midtown Farmer's Market became the first Minnesota farmers market to accept SNAP-EBT.

"We want all of our families to understand that you don't have to go to the corner store and settle," said Smith.

They're trying to remove financial barriers so more people can experience the benefits of buying locally.

"We talk about the health benefits of getting your food from a farmer's market and how the farmers and the growers can tell you how to source your food to make it last longer," said Smith.

They're trying to remove a stigma that many think shouldn't be here.

"Farmer's markets for a lot of people are a place of privilege, where folks kind of go and gather and hang out," said Smith. "And certainly it is that, but it's also where you get the foods you need."

They're prioritizing community above all else.

"That's what we're creating here at the Midtown Farmer's Market. A place truly for all," said Smith.

The Midtown Market is open every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It runs until Oct. 31.

