Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Midtown Global Market Saturday

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit at the free, family-friendly event that shares the beauty and majesty of Chinese culture.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday marks the welcoming of the 2023 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, it means a time of longevity, peace, and prosperity.

At the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, a celebration is in the works that is much more than a party.

"Chinese dance is really like a world language that you use the movement to express the story," said Arwin Chan.

Chan is part of a mother-daughter duo performing at the Midtown Global Market's Lunar New Year Celebration, along with CAAM Chinese Dance Theater.

What they're attempting to convey with choreography is the magic of the far East.

"You may not understand it. You may not have an idea what it's about. But you really just embrace the culture and slowly take in what is presented," said Chan. "How you interpret the Chinese New Year is like Christmas. You spend time with your family, visit your friends, take time off from your busy schedule and really appreciate what you have."

And there are many ways families can take in the experience. Besides music, dance and crafts like rabbit origami, the YWCA of Minneapolis can help you discover the significance of your zodiac sign.

For example, the Year of the Rabbit means luck, like many other cultures.

Michelle Malone is one of the Y's featured storytellers and M.C. of the celebration. "Midtown Global is one of the organizations that really push for diverse cultures," said Malone. "It's important to promote global citizenship and respect. Because what really brings all humans together is their uniqueness."

You may even find there are more similarities with Chinese culture than differences.

"At the end of the day, when you celebrate New Year, you want something prosperous, you want a celebration, you want a fresh start, and so that brings us all together," said Malone.

While the Lunar New Year actually begins on Sunday, Jan. 22, Midtown Global Market's event is set for Saturday the 21st.

You can check it all out from noon to 3 p.m.

