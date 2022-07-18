Dealing with migraine pain

Hot weather can trigger these severe headaches, so we got some practical advice for living with migraines from an expert.

MINNEAPOLIS — One in seven Americans suffer from migraine headaches. There’s no definitive cure, but there are ways people can overcome this unpleasant experience.

Imagine a pulsing, throbbing, painful headache. That’s a migraine, and around 40 million Americans frequently deal with them and their many side effects. Those can range from having a sense of dizziness or lightheadedness to difficulty with thinking and speaking and extreme cases having weakness on one side of the body or the other.

Neurologist Ron Tarrel says migraine pain comes from the constriction and dilation of blood vessels. “If you can constrict those blood vessels again, that’s what can take care of the pain,” he said.

There are several ways to do this. If you already have a migraine, ease the pain with over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen and paracetamol. If you’re looking for something organic that will help with future prevention, try a steady, daily dose of caffeine.

However, Dr. Tarrel says that comes with a caveat. "The one thing that can happen is, for instance, people who are habitual Mountain Dew drinkers, you know they have their 20 ounces a day, or their various cups of strong or special coffee everyday – when they miss that, their migraines can resurface just because their body is so accustomed to that amount of caffeine.”

Also, know your environment. Migraine is different for everyone so neurologists can’t pinpoint exact triggers, although migraines have been linked to sudden changes in barometric pressure, sudden change from hot to cold and starting at a computer screen.

Still, once a migraine hits there’s not much more you can do than avoid any over stimulation.

“If you ask someone what do you want to do to escape this headache, they just want to go lie down in a dark room," said Dr. Tarrel. "In other words, decreases sensitization to everything outside of them."