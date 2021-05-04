KARE 11 Sunrise launches 'Mind Matters' series to discuss mental health

These stories will open up dialogue around mental health, with personal stories and insight from experts.

MINNEAPOLIS — Struggling with your mental health can be a very isolating experience.

Many times it's an invisible struggle and it's easy to feel like you're the only one. It's so important to know that that's not the case.

According to the CDC, one in five people will struggle with mental illness in a given year.

Let's put that into perspective.

There are around 3.4 million people in the Twin Cities metro. If you multiply that by 20% you get 680,000 people. That's enough people to fill over ten sold out Vikings games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In our Mind Matters series here on KARE 11 Sunrise we're making it a point to talk about mental health. Every week we'll share stories and advice from experts to let you know that you aren't alone.

KARE 11's Bryan Piatt reached out on social media to ask people what they tell themselves during tough mental health moments, and got responses like "take a minute to make someone smile," and "everything is temporary."