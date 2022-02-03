The Home + Garden show comes to Minneapolis Convention Center

The annual exhibition features more than 400 experts sharing ideas and advice about refreshing your indoor and outdoor spaces.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, a welcome sign of spring, has returned to the Minneapolis Convention Center to inspire homeowners for five days in the beginning of March.

During the show, more than 400 experts will be available to share ideas and advice about how to refresh your space.

There are also hundreds of exhibits featuring products and services. Home show-goers will encounter deals on gardening, remodeling, and home décor.

You also won't want to miss the Features Gardens and the Idea Home this year.

The feature garden will have five talented landscapers from across Minnesota who will showcase their gardening design expertise, and the Idea Home will showcase the theme of "Minnesota Farmhouse." Show-goers can see everything from custom cabinets to the newest finds in furniture, accessories, and lighting design.

You can even get advice from celebrity guest Mina Starsiak Hawk, who's a home renovation expert, real estate agent, and star of the HGTV hit series "Good Bones." Hawk will be appearing on Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m.

The Home + Garden show runs from Wednesday, March 2 to Sunday, March 6.

Tickets are $12 for adults if purchased online, $14 at the door. For kids, ages 6-12 tickets are $4. 5 and under get in for free.

Attendees and exhibitors do not have to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination.